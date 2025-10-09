Police Temporarily Suspend Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Permit

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the temporary suspension of the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permits.

The announcement followed a meeting between the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its President, Afam Osigwe, SAN, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the NBA delegation’s visit focused on issues surrounding the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991 by the Police.

According to him, the meeting also provided an opportunity for robust deliberations on matters of mutual concern, particularly the need for synergy between the Police and the Bar in upholding the rule of law and promoting public confidence.

While noting that no clear court order currently prohibits the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Act, the Police explained that the decision to suspend enforcement was taken in the interest of the public and out of regard for the NBA.

“The Nigeria Police Force, while noting that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians and regard for the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice slated for 16th October 2025 at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State.

“To further strengthen the relationship between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Bar Association, a Police-NBA committee has been inaugurated to enhance collaboration between the Police and the Bar,” the statement read in part.

The Force urged all vehicle owners to take advantage of this window to regularise their documentation and ensure full compliance with relevant laws regulating the use of vehicles with shaded or tinted glass in Nigeria.

IGP Egbetokun reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to enforcing all existing laws with fairness, transparency, and respect for citizens’ rights, while maintaining effective collaboration with key stakeholders in the justice system.

The NBA had in September sued IGP Egbetokun, over the tinted glass permit policy, labelling the move as illegal.

In April 2025, the IGP introduced a policy, instructing the public to apply for and get annual motor tinted glass permits from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for a stipulated amount.

A platform was launched for the application to be processed.

However, during the National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association at its pre-conference NEC meeting held on August 23, 2025, the association said it would challenge the legality of the Nigeria Police Force tinted permit policy in court.

It described the move as a violation of the rights of the citizens and has “raised several other genuine concerns including the validity of the Motor Tinted Glass (Prohibition) Act (Decree 1991), a military-era law under which the Police has sought refuge”.