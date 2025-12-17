FIFA Sanctions Malaysia Over Forged Documents For Foreign-Born Players

FIFA has penalised Malaysia with three 3-0 defeats for fielding ineligible players, the country’s football authorities said Wednesday, the latest punishment in a simmering scandal.

Friendly wins over Palestine and Singapore, and a draw against Cape Verde, all at home this year, have been overturned, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said.

FIFA has already suspended seven foreign-born national team players over forged documents that claimed they had Malaysian ancestry.

The FAM, previously fined $440,000, has now been hit with a further $12,500 punishment.

A FIFA disciplinary committee meeting on Friday ruled that “Malaysia is declared to have lost 3-0 in all three matches”, the FAM said.

FIFA launched an investigation after receiving a complaint following Malaysia’s 4-0 win against Vietnam in June in an Asian Cup qualifier.

Two of the seven players scored.

Its investigation showed none of Hector Hevel, Jon Irazabal, Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, or Joao Brandao Figueiredo had a parent or grandparent born in Malaysia, a requirement for selection to a national team.

The FAM has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

AFP