Wike Reinstates Education Mandate Secretary, IRS Acting Chairman

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reinstated Michael Ango as the Acting Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in a statement on Wednesday, said the minister also reinstated the Mandate Secretary for Education, Danlami Hayyo.

“The Minister, who warned that acts of indiscipline will not be tolerated among officials of the FCTA, directed the Dr Danlami Hayyo and Michael Ango to resume duty with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Ango’s Ordeal

On December 5, the minister sacked Ango, relieving him from official duties as the acting chairman of FCT-IRS.

Though no reason was given for Ango’s sudden removal, Wike’s spokesman said the most senior official of the FCT-IRS has been directed to immediately assume leadership of the agency.

Ango was appointed in an acting capacity by President Bola Tinubu in August 2024. At the time, the president described him as a seasoned professional with strong credentials in revenue administration, financial management, and organisational leadership.

Just last month, staff of the FCT-IRS held an event themed “A Night with Ango”, where he was celebrated for what they described as his visionary leadership, commitment to staff development, and efforts to transform the agency into a model revenue institution.

False School-Closure

On November 26, the FCT Minister suspended Hayyo. His suspension came after a memo directing government schools in Abuja to shut down on November 28 circulated widely on November 25.

The memo, signed by the Director of School Services, Aishatu Sani Alhassan, had ordered all public senior secondary schools in the FCT to close “on or before Friday, November 28” due to unspecified security concerns.

Principals were told to end academic activities immediately and dismiss students “in an orderly and safe manner.”

But the FCT administration said no such directive was approved.

At the time, Wike’s spokesman said the administration “debunked the report that all government schools in the Federal Capital Territory were mandated to close by November 28, 2025,” stressing that “no such decision was taken at any level of the administration.”

The minister also directed Nancy Nathan, the acting head of service, to initiate disciplinary action against Alhassan under civil service rules.

Wike has, in recent months, reshuffled several agencies under the FCT administration as part of ongoing reforms geared towards improving service delivery and revenue performance.