Wike Sacks FCT-IRS Acting Chairman

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Michael Ango.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

The most senior official of the FCT-IRS has also been directed to take over the running of the revenue agency with immediate effect.

“The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Michael Ango,” the statement read.

It is, however, not clear why Wike relieved Ango of his appointment.