Tinubu Reconstitutes NERC Board, Names Oseni As Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has reconstituted the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) board with Mulisiu Oseni emerging as the chairman.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the reconstitution on Thursday, saying the move followed the Senate’s confirmation of the NERC members.

Oseni started his service as a Commissioner in January 2017. He was subsequently appointed Vice Chairman of the Commission.

“His appointment as Chairman took effect from 1 December 2025 and shall subsist until the completion of his ten-year tenure at the Commission, in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2023,” a statement from Onanuga read.

The vice chairman of the board is Yusuf Ali who was first appointed as a Commissioner in February 2022.

His designation as vice chairman took effect on 1 December 2025 and shall remain in effect until the completion of his first term.

Other members of the NERC board include Nathan Shatti who will serve as a commissioner

Shatti is in his second term as commissioner after he was first appointed in January 2017.

Dafe Akpeneye is also a commissioner and is on a second term, having been first appointed as a Commissioner in January 2017.

Another commissioner on the board is Aisha Bello. She, like others, is on her second term, having been first appointed in December 2020.

Chidi Ike, having been first appointed as a commissioner in February 2022, is returning for a second stint.

However, Fouad Animashaun will be going for his first term as a commissioner, effective December 2025.

The presidency described him as an energy economist with extensive experience in the Nigerian power sector and most recently served as Executive Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has urged NERC board members to deepen and consolidate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s power sector, in strict alignment with the letter and spirit of the Electricity Act, 2023.