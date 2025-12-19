Policeman Facing Arms Probe Kills Self In Niger State

A police officer attached to 12 PMF Minna, in Niger State, has died after fatally shooting himself during a routine arms audit.

According to a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the incident happened on December 16, 2025, at about 2:30 p.m.

The officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abdullahi Isah, who had earlier been arrested on December 15, 2025, over suspected involvement in illegal ammunition dealings, was escorted to his office as part of ongoing audit and investigative procedures.

While the arms audit was in progress, DSP Isah reportedly picked up a pistol within the office and fatally shot himself in the head.

Following the incident, the policemen detailed to accompany him for the audit and investigation were arrested for negligence in the line of duty, for allegedly failing to prevent the occurrence.

Police authorities have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to ascertain all the circumstances surrounding the incident.