Review Order To Withdraw Policemen From VIPs, Akpabio Begs Tinubu

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has urged President Bola Tinubu to review his order on the withdrawal of police operatives from Very Important Persons.

Tinubu, on November 23, ordered the withdrawal of police officers currently providing security for VIPs in the country, saying the operatives would be deployed to address the security challenges confronting the nation.

VIPs requiring security protection, the President said, will now need to request armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), rather than relying on police officers.

Speaking during a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, shortly after President Tinubu presented the 2026 budget, Akpabio expressed concern over the safety of federal lawmakers.

However, the former Akwa Ibom State governor expressed worry that federal lawmakers have been exposed to security risks following the withdrawal of their security operatives.

“Only one concern, Mr President. As we direct the security agencies to withdraw policemen from critical areas, some of the National Assembly members said I should let you know that they may not be able to go home today because they may be picked up.”

“On that note, we plead with Mr President for a review of the decision. May God bless you, may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and may God bless our National Assembly,” Akpabio said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Orders Withdrawal Of Police Officers Guarding VIPs

The Senate President also lauded the President for the economic reforms embarked upon by his administration since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

He stressed that the reforms are yielding the desired fruits, assuring Nigerians of prosperous days ahead.

“Our national story has never been one of perfection. It has always been a story of perseverance, and the people are motivated passionately.

“Let me say, Mr President, that the National Assembly is ready for you. We are ready to receive the 2026 budget. We share in all the pain you have gone through in the last year, and we also share in the applause of the reform agenda of your administration.”