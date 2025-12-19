Tinubu Threatens Executive Order, Direct FAAC Deduction To Enforce LG Autonomy Ruling

President Bola Tinubu has cautioned governors that he may be forced to issue an executive order to enforce direct allocations to local governments if they fail to comply with the Supreme Court ruling affirming financial autonomy for Nigeria’s third tier of government.

Tinubu gave the warning during the 15th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Friday.

Addressing the NEC members, comprising governors, National Working Committee members, and other party leaders, Tinubu said, “The Supreme Court has capped it for you again, saying give them their money directly.

“If you wait for my Executive Order, because I have the knife, I have the yam, I will cut it.”

“I’m just being very respectful and understanding with my governors. Otherwise, if you don’t start to implement it, FAC after FAC, you will see,” he warned, making a cutting gesture with his hand.

On July 11, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Federal Government’s suit seeking to enforce financial independence for local governments.

The court ordered the direct payment of allocations from the Federation Account to local governments, a practice provided for in Section 162(5-8) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) but widely flouted by most state governments through joint accounts.

The seven-member panel of the apex court declared that it was unconstitutional for state governments to retain or manage funds meant for local councils.

“The ultimate goal is our Supreme Court. We have to comply. We have to respect the judgment,” Tinubu maintained.

Describing the APC as the largest, great party, President Tinubu commended the party’s dominance in the political space.

However, he enjoined the leadership of the party to remain vigilant at the local level, emphasising that LGAs represent “the space where we have no governance” without proper structure.

“I’ve addressed the state, the local government, and the ward level. Just be expandable. We can easily rely on the state governors. But what about the states where we have no governors?” he asked rhetorically.

Speaking on his experience in the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, President Tinubu recounted the hurdles he faced in his bid to realize his political ambition.

“There was a wild bush fire. The currency redesign. The queue at the petrol station. Oh, that people died, not able to eat one meal a day because of a lack of money. Just for one election,” he said.

The President acknowledged God for APC’s victories across 28 states.

Tinubu also urged the National Assembly to summon the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for proper deliberation on the establishment of state police.

“The state police, like mentioned yesterday, I do today. National Assembly, please summon the IG and start looking at the constitution, and which way to go to control and prevent abuses. We are going for state police,” he insisted.

He reaffirmed his administration’s determination to sanitize the forests in Nigeria through the engagement of forest rangers.

“We will defeat those terrorists and bandits. We must,” the president said.

On gender inclusion, Tinubu supported the National Assembly bills for women’s accommodation in the constitution.

However, the President rejected federal overreach on lotteries, calling it a “residual matter” under state exclusive lists.