Hakimi Declared Fit For Hosts Morocco’s AFCON Bid

Morocco captain and star player Achraf Hakimi is fit and ready for the host nation’s Africa Cup of Nations bid but may not start in the tournament’s opening game, coach Walid Regragui said on Saturday.

“Tomorrow will be my decision but he has more than done his job. His injury was not an easy one,” Regragui told reporters in Rabat where Morocco play minnows Comoros in the first match on Sunday.

“I still have another night to sleep and decide whether he starts or whether we protect him and see how it goes for the remaining games.

“He is able to start, but he might not start.”

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Hakimi, the African player of the year, has not played since coming off with a left ankle injury in a Champions League game against Bayern Munich on November 4.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s 2025 AFCON Fixtures, Kickoff – Group Stage

The 27-year-old left the field in tears that night, clearly fearing for his chances of featuring at the Cup of Nations. The injury was later diagnosed as a severe sprain.

“I feel good. I am following the programme given to me by the medical staff and the coach,” Hakimi, who also came sixth in this year’s Ballon d’Or ranking, said Saturday.

Regragui added: “He has made sacrifices over the last four or five weeks that nobody else could have made, and has set an example to the other players and the staff.

“Today we can see that the protocol we put in place after his injury has been more than positive but now we have the whole competition to manage.”

Morocco will also face Mali and Zambia in Group A as they bid to win a first Cup of Nations since 1976.

The tournament runs into the New Year and will finish with the final in Rabat on January 18.

AFP