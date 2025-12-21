Peter Obi Criticises Reps For Failing To Criminalise Vote-Buying

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has criticised the House of Representatives for failing to criminalise vote-buying at the level of party primaries, describing the decision as a setback for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the former Anambra State governor said Nigerians had hoped the lawmakers would take a firm stand against vote-buying.

Describing vote-buying as a major problem undermining credible elections in the country, Obi said the expectation was dashed when the House declined to address inducements at the level of party primaries.

“Just yesterday, Nigerians hoped that the House of Representatives would finally take a decisive stand against the cancer of vote-buying,” Obi said while reacting to the ongoing amendments to the Electoral Act, 2022, by the House of Representatives.

He argued that the lower chamber’s decision not to criminalise inducement at party primaries showed that lawmakers were unwilling to confront the root of the problem.

“By refusing to criminalise vote buying at the foundational stage of party primaries, the House has chosen to protect a broken system rather than safeguard the nation’s future,” he said.

Obi noted that efforts to curb vote-buying would fail if the issue was not addressed from the beginning of the electoral process.

The former Anambra State governor further warned that democracy loses its meaning when votes are traded for money.

He also expressed concern that the culture of vote-buying had spread beyond politics into other areas of society.

Obi called for bold reforms, insisting that Nigeria’s democratic future must not be compromised.

“Any effort to stop vote buying must begin at the primaries. Without addressing the problem at its roots, any measures taken later will lack the strength to endure.

“A democracy where votes are bought is not a true democracy; it is a criminal marketplace. Nigeria deserves better. We must prioritise reform.

“Disturbingly, the culture of vote buying has now trickled down even to town unions, village unions, clubs and associations, as well as student elections.

“The future of our democracy must not be for sale. A new Nigeria is possible, but only if we confront these practices boldly and insist that integrity begins at the very start of our electoral process,” he said.