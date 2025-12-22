Alaafin Installs Seyi Tinubu As Okanlomo Of Yorubaland

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has conferred the chieftaincy title of the Okanlomo of Yorubaland on the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi.

The ceremony, which was held in Oyo State on Sunday, attracted dignitaries from all walks of life who attended the momentous occasion.

Aside from Seyi, who arrived at the Alaafin’s palace accompanied by his wife, Layal, and some of his associates and well-wishers, the Alaafin also conferred a title on former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdul’Aziz Yari.

The “Okanlomo of Yorubaland” is a title which translates to “the beloved child” or “the one dear to the hearts of all Yoruba people”, the Alaafin said.

The honour is said to symbolise a custodian of Yoruba ethos, values, unity, and cultural heritage.

Born on 13 October 1985, Seyi is a lawyer and entrepreneur. He earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2013.

Yari, representing Zamfara West and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, was also conferred with the title of “Obaloyin of Yorubaland.”

According to the Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the title represents love, compassion, justice, and a bridge between physical and spiritual realms. Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, was accompanied by a delegation of northern senators and political figures.

Both titles are said to carry responsibilities that include promoting Yoruba culture, advising the Alaafin, fostering unity, and advancing education and social welfare.

The ceremony drew a large crowd of dignitaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor of Sokoto state, Abdullahi Sokoto, former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, members of the Federal Executive Council, and traditional rulers from Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

Among those also present were the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu; the Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemo Adeniran; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun; and Senator Teslim Folarin. Former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was also in attendance.