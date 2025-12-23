FCTA Gives Out Phone Numbers To Residents To Report Uncleared Refuse

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has made four telephone numbers available to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to report uncleared refuse in their areas.

This was aimed at addressing the growing waste problem in the FCT by ensuring that waste management contractors do their jobs as at when due.

In a terse statement on Tuesday, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, urged members of the public to send pictures and videos of uncleared refuse to the phone numbers through WhatsApp.

He said the location of the pictures and videos should be specified to identify the contractors covering the areas.

Olayinka listed the telephone numbers as 08038643087, 07011073406, 07011255710 and 09114843425.