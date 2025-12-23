FULL TIME: Nigeria Beat Tanzania In 2025 AFCON Clash [FULL TIME]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were in battle against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, their first match in Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria, which missed out on the 2026 World Cup are seeking redemption, starting with Tanzania.

Already, Coach Eric Chelle has named a strong starting XI for the encounter with Tanzania.

Channels Television brought you live updates about Nigeria vs Tanzania in the 2025 AFCON. Thank you for joining us for a blow-by-blow account of the game.

Nigeria’s next game is against Tunisia on Saturday, 27 December 2025

FULL TIME: [93]’ It is full time! The Super Eagles have started their AFCON race with a 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars!

90′: Three minutes added time for Nigeria vs Tanzania tie!

75′ The game is still 2-1 despite Nigeria’s continued dominance in the match!

67′ Osimhen gets a through ball. His shot is not strong enough to beat the keeper!

59’: Substitutions for the Super Eagles: Dele-Bashiru and Moses Simon replace Samuel Chukwueze and Akor Adams.

52′ Nigeria are now leading after a powerful shot from outside the box from Ademola Lookman!

50′: Tanzania equalise after a swift finish!

46′: No Changes for Nigeria. Osimhen scores but the goal is chalked off for offside.

45′: The first half has ended with Nigeria 1-0 ahead in Fes.

37′: The Super Eagles take the lead! Semi Ajayi powers home an Alex Iwobi cross to give Nigeria a 1-0 advantage! Game on!

35′: Victor Osimhen beats the goalkeeper, but the ball is cleared off the line.

30: Half an hour played, Nigeria dominate. However, there is no breakthrough yet.

20′ Despite early pressure, the Super Eagles are yet to find the net!

13:15: Tanzania attacks, but the acrobatic finish was too easy for Stanley Nwabali in goal!

10: 55: Adams hits the woodwork from the resultant corner, and the Taifa Stars breathe again

09:15: Akor Adams is close to score but the goalkeeper denies him and is being treated.

05:00: Samuel Chukwueze fires straight to the Tanzanian goalkeeper whose country are playing deep.

02: 30: Zaidu Sanusi whips a ball into the box, but no player connects with it.

01: The game is underway!