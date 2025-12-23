FULL TIME: Nigeria Beat Tanzania In 2025 AFCON Clash [FULL TIME]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were in battle against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, their first match in Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Nigeria, which missed out on the 2026 World Cup are seeking redemption, starting with Tanzania.
Already, Coach Eric Chelle has named a strong starting XI for the encounter with Tanzania.
Channels Television brought you live updates about Nigeria vs Tanzania in the 2025 AFCON. Thank you for joining us for a blow-by-blow account of the game.
Nigeria’s next game is against Tunisia on Saturday, 27 December 2025
FULL TIME: [93]’ It is full time! The Super Eagles have started their AFCON race with a 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars!
90′: Three minutes added time for Nigeria vs Tanzania tie!
75′ The game is still 2-1 despite Nigeria’s continued dominance in the match!
67′ Osimhen gets a through ball. His shot is not strong enough to beat the keeper!
59’: Substitutions for the Super Eagles: Dele-Bashiru and Moses Simon replace Samuel Chukwueze and Akor Adams.
52′ Nigeria are now leading after a powerful shot from outside the box from Ademola Lookman!
50′: Tanzania equalise after a swift finish!
46′: No Changes for Nigeria. Osimhen scores but the goal is chalked off for offside.
45′: The first half has ended with Nigeria 1-0 ahead in Fes.
37′: The Super Eagles take the lead! Semi Ajayi powers home an Alex Iwobi cross to give Nigeria a 1-0 advantage! Game on!
35′: Victor Osimhen beats the goalkeeper, but the ball is cleared off the line.
30: Half an hour played, Nigeria dominate. However, there is no breakthrough yet.
20′ Despite early pressure, the Super Eagles are yet to find the net!
13:15: Tanzania attacks, but the acrobatic finish was too easy for Stanley Nwabali in goal!
10: 55: Adams hits the woodwork from the resultant corner, and the Taifa Stars breathe again
09:15: Akor Adams is close to score but the goalkeeper denies him and is being treated.
05:00: Samuel Chukwueze fires straight to the Tanzanian goalkeeper whose country are playing deep.
02: 30: Zaidu Sanusi whips a ball into the box, but no player connects with it.
01: The game is underway!