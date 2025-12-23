Two Dead, 19 Injured In Car Crash In Kogi – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two persons and injuries to 19 others following a road crash at Osara community in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Tenimu Etuku, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Lokoja.

According to Etuku, four of the 19 survivors sustained varying degrees of injuries, ranging from bruises to fractures, and have been rushed to two nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Describing the incident as fatal, the sector commander said the crash involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus along the Lokoja–Okene highway.

He explained that, based on the vehicle’s manifest, the ill-fated bus departed Kano on Monday evening en route to Auchi and Benin before the accident occurred at about 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Etuku attributed the lone crash to excessive speeding.

He added that FRSC personnel promptly carried out rescue operations and deposited the two corpses at the morgue of the Kogi Specialist Hospital in Lokoja.

Meanwhile, the sector commander urged motorists to exercise caution on the highways and strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations, especially during the Yuletide season.

“Motorists and other road users must be careful and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents and the wastage of precious lives.

“By doing so, they will greatly contribute to reducing the number of accidents and fatalities across the country,” he stated.