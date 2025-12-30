18 Killed In Jigawa Multiple-Vehicle Crash

Eighteen people have been confirmed dead following a fatal road traffic accident along the Dutse–Kwanar Babaldu highway in Jigawa on Tuesday.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred when a Volkswagen vehicle conveying passengers reportedly suffered a tyre burst.

It caused the driver to lose control and collide with another vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. Moments later, a truck ran into the two vehicles, crushing them on impact.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Umar Matazu, said the accident happened suddenly and left little chance for victims to escape.

“A fatal accident occurred from Dutse to Kwanar Babaldu where three vehicles were involved,” Matazu stated.

“A Volkswagen carrying passengers had its tyre burst and lost control, colliding with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Unfortunately, a truck ran into the two vehicles and crushed them.”

He added that preliminary reports indicated heavy casualties.

“So far, 18 people are confirmed dead. The victims include male and female adults as well as children,” he said.

Emergency responders and security personnel were deployed to the scene to rescue survivors and clear the road for traffic. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were evacuated.

The Sector Commander urged motorists to always ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on journeys and to observe speed limits to prevent avoidable tragedies.

“Drivers must regularly check their tyres and other vital parts of their vehicles. Many of these accidents can be prevented with proper maintenance and caution,” Matazu advised.