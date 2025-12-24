Celebrate Christmas With Hope, Wisdom, CAN Tells Churches

As Christians in Nigeria join their counterparts around the world to celebrate Christmas, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches to do so with wisdom, vigilance, and a deep sense of responsibility.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, gave the advice in a statement released on Christmas Eve, in which he extended Christmas greetings to Christians across Nigeria and to people of goodwill.

According to him, Christmas is a sacred season that reminds humanity of God’s abiding love, His gift of hope, and the triumph of light over darkness.

“The message of Christmas calls us to live out the values Christ represents—love, peace, patience, sacrifice, and compassion. Even in the face of economic difficulties and security concerns confronting our nation, the birth of Christ reassures us that God has not abandoned His people and that hope remains alive,” he said.

“As churches gather to worship and rejoice during this festive season, I urge Christian leaders and congregations to do so with wisdom, vigilance and a deep sense of responsibility. The protection of human life is sacred and must remain paramount. Churches, especially those located in areas prone to security threats, are encouraged to take practical steps to ensure the safety of worshippers.”

In areas where adequate security presence is lacking, the CAN President advised church leaders to prayerfully consider holding services in safer locations or organising smaller gatherings that would allow for better protection of members.

He also appealed to security agencies to enhance their presence around places of worship during the Christmas season and encouraged churches to maintain close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebrations.

“As we celebrate, let us remember all Nigerians who are grieving, displaced, or affected by violence and hardship. At this season of goodwill, I call on all Nigerians to work together in the spirit of peace, justice, and unity,” he said.

“United by our shared humanity and common destiny, we must renew our commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and national cohesion, mindful that Nigeria is our only home and that its future depends on our collective resolve.

“May the joy, peace, and hope of Christmas fill our homes, our churches, and our land. I pray that the New Year will usher in renewed faith, healing, and lasting peace for Nigeria,” Archbishop Okoh added.