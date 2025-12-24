Zamfara Gov Calls For Renewed Efforts Against Insecurity

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has called for renewed commitment and stronger collaboration among federal security agencies operating in the state to effectively tackle insecurity.

The governor gave the assurance on Wednesday, which is part of his two-day end-of-year tour of security formations across the state.

Governor Lawal, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada, conveyed the appreciation of the government and people of Zamfara State to officers and men at the frontlines of the security battle.

He also extended condolences to families and colleagues of officers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty, offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

READ ALSO: Gov Lawal Presents ₦861 Billion Budget To Zamfara Assembly

The governor called for more concerted efforts by all security agencies to address the state’s security challenges, reassuring them of the state government’s continued support to enable them perform their duties effectively.

Heads of the various security agencies visited commended the Zamfara State Government for the initiative, while also appreciating residents of the state for their cooperation, which they described as critical to the successes recorded in the fight against crime.

Security formations visited during the tour include the 1 Brigade Command, 207 Air Force Quick Response Group, Garrison Command, Zamfara State Police Command, Nigerian Customs Service, Department of State Services, Mobile Police Force 42, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards.

The two-day end-of-year tour of security and law enforcement agencies in the state is what officials describe as a first-of-its-kind initiative.

The tour, which covered the headquarters of various security formations, was aimed at recognising the dedication, sacrifices, and resilience of security personnel safeguarding lives and property across Zamfara State.

It also served as a morale-boosting engagement, designed to strengthen collaboration between the Zamfara State Government and federal security agencies in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.