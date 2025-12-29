APC Suspends Birnin Kebbi LG Chairman Over Alleged Misconduct

The All Progressives Congress Kebbi State Chapter has suspended the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, Alhaji Dahiru Nayaya Ambursa, from the party with immediate effect.

The suspension was announced in a letter signed by the Kebbi Central Zonal Vice Chairman of APC, Kebbi Central, Abubakar Bello.

“We are writing to formally notify you of your suspension from the party with immediate effect,” the letter read.

According to the letter, the action followed what the party described as credible reports and findings alleging misuse of office and engagement in activities that undermine, ridicule, embarrass, and disunite the party.

The APC said such actions are considered detrimental to the party’s interests and unity and are in violation of Article 21 (2) (ii) of the APC Constitution (2022, as amended).

The party further directed that Alhaji Ambursa is restrained from entering any APC office during the period of his suspension.

The letter warned that any further actions of a similar nature while the suspension remains in effect could attract more severe disciplinary measures, including possible expulsion from the party.

READ THE FULL SUSPENSION LETTER BELOW:

APC

ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS

KEBBI CENTRAL ZONAL OFFICE

Sultan Abubakar Road, Near GT Bank, Birnin Kebbi

Tel:- 08034477219, 08036949005

Our Ref: ____________ Your Ref: ____________ Date: 29th December, 2025

Alh. Dahiru Nayaya Ambursa,

Chairman,

Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area,

Kebbi State.

Sir,

SUSPENSION LETTER

We are writing to formally notify you of your suspension from the party with immediate effect.

Your suspension follows credible reports and findings of misuse of office, engaging in activities that undermine, ridicule, embarrass, and disunite the party, which are deemed detrimental to the party’s interests and unity; contrary to Article 21 (2) (ii) of the Constitution of All Progressives Congress (APC) (2022 as Amended).

We further wish to inform you that you are restrained from entering any of the party’s offices during the pendency of your suspension.

Please be aware that any further activity of this nature during the pendency of your suspension may lead to more severe disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion from the party.

Yours sincerely,

Abubakar Bello (Matawallen Bunza)

Zonal Vice Chairman

Kebbi Central