Tinubu Calls Joshua, Reveals Two Of Boxer’s Associates Died In Car Crash

President Bola Tinubu said he spoke on the phone with boxer Anthony Joshua and his mother following the tragic accident in Ogun State in which the former heavyweight champion was injured and lost two of his associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

“I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates. I wished him well and prayed for him. He assured me that he is receiving the best care in the hospital,” President spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, quoted Tinubu as saying in a statement on Monday.

“I also spoke with AJ’s mother and prayed for her. She was very appreciative of my call.

“Additionally, I spoke to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was in the hospital with them. The Governor assured me that he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best possible attention.”

Earlier, in a statement on X, Tinubu—who is currently abroad—expressed profound sympathy for the boxer over the accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

“I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident. As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride,” the former Lagos State governor wrote.

“In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.

“I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed.”

Joshua and his associates were in Nigeria for the Yuletide in the wake of the boxer’s win over YouTuber Jake Paul.

Hours before the accident, the former heavyweight champion shared a video of himself and Latif playing table tennis.