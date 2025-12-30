Blast At Kebbi General Hospital Caused By Fire Not Bomb – State Govt

The Kebbi State Government has provided clarification regarding the incident at the General Hospital in Bagudo that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement signed by Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on Media and Publicity, it was emphasized that the explosion was caused by a fire, not a bomb blast, as was widely speculated and reported on social media.

Sarki explained that the clarification came from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who confirmed that preliminary findings and reports from security agencies indicated that the loud explosion originated from a fire incident within the hospital staff quarters, rather than any explosive device.

The SSG further stated that the Kebbi State Government is working closely with the Police and other security agencies, who have since taken full control of the situation.

He reassured residents that there were no casualties, noting that while a building had been affected, all occupants had safely evacuated the area before the explosion occurred.

The SSG urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic.

He emphasized that all security agencies, including the Police, Military, and other relevant units, are actively managing the situation, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire outbreak.

The Kebbi State Government commended the quick response of the Kebbi State Police Command and other security operatives for securing the area and ensuring public safety.

Finally, the government reiterated its commitment to the safety and security of lives and property across the state.

Channels Television reports that there was a loud explosion at the General Hospital in Bagudo in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed that no casualties were recorded in the incident.