Explosion Hits General Hospital In Kebbi, Police Call For Calm

The Kebbi State Police Command has assured residents that security has been brought under control following a loud explosion at the General Hospital in Bagudo in the early hours of Tuesday.

The assurance was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman.

According to the police, a joint security team comprising personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, the military, and local vigilante groups swiftly cordoned off and secured the affected area shortly after the incident.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) specialists were also deployed to conduct a detailed assessment of the scene.

The command confirmed that no casualties were recorded in the incident. Although a building within the hospital’s staff quarters sustained damage, occupants had reportedly evacuated the area before the explosion occurred.

The Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State has ordered additional tactical deployments to the area to ensure the maintenance of public order and safety.

A comprehensive investigation has also been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.

Residents have been advised to remain calm and avoid the immediate vicinity of the hospital to allow security agencies to carry out their operations without hindrance.

The police said further updates would be communicated as investigations progress.