PHOTOS: Gunna, Wizkid, Fave, Shenseea Headline Detty December Fest

The 2025 edition of Detty December Fest came to a spectacular close on Monday, December 29, as hundreds of Nigerians and diasporans flooded the Ilubirin waterfront in Ikoyi, Lagos, for a night that blended global hip-hop with the rhythms of Afrobeats and dancehall.

Headlined by American rapper Sergio ‘Gunna’ Kitchens, the grand finale delivered a top moment of the detty december festive season, capped by a surprise appearance from Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid.

Gunna’s performance, staged as part of his WUN World Tour, marked his return to Nigeria and drew a massive turnout, with fans arriving early to secure vantage spots at the venue.

The stage setup, dominated by bold red and orange lighting, towering LED screens and bursts of pyrotechnics, set the tone for an evening defined by high energy and visual spectacle.

Taking to the stage to audience cheers, Gunna launched into an hour-long set packed with some of his biggest records.

Tracks such as Drip or Drown 2, Certified, Hot and Yose were met with deafening sing-alongs, while Pushin P sent waves of fans jumping in unison.

The mood briefly softened during One of Wun, as phone lights illuminated the crowd, transforming the venue into a sea of glowing screens against the Lagos skyline.

The defining moment of the night came midway through Gunna’s set when Wizkid emerged unannounced from backstage.

The crowd erupted as the two artistes embraced before performing their collaboration, Forever Be Mine.

The electrifying performance, marked by chemistry and raw crowd energy, instantly became one of Detty December’s thrilling moments of Afrobeats and global hip-hop fusion.

Earlier in the evening, Nigerian singer Fave set the pace with renditions of Baby Riddim, Beautifully, Mr Man and her recent hit Worry, while also performing notable features including Intentions and KANTE.

Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea also brought international flair to the festival, with tracks like Shake It To The Max, which featured Moliy, Skillibeng, and Silent Addy.

DJs and hypemen, including Do2dtun and Dope Caesar, ensured there was no lull between performances, maintaining the festival’s electric atmosphere throughout the night.

Beyond the music, the event drew a colourful mix of Lagos partygoers, diaspora visitors and celebrities, reinforcing Detty December’s reputation as one of Africa’s biggest end-of-year entertainment experiences.

Branded activations, after-parties and late-night celebrations spilled across the venue as fans extended the festivities well into the early hours.

By the end of the night, social media was awash with clips and photos from the show and also Gunna and Wizkid’s moment.