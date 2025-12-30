Uzoho’s Comeback, Other Takeaways From Uganda Vs Nigeria AFCON Game

The Super Eagles reaffirmed their status as one of the contenders for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 3–1 victory over Uganda in a Group C tie, maintaining their perfect record in the competition.

With Nigeria already guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16 of the tournament, Eric Chelle decided to rest some players. The Franco-Malian made eight changes to the starting team that played against Tunisia on Saturday.

He opted for Paul Onuachu to partner Victor Osimhen in attack, while Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaced Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi. There was also the surprise inclusion of Francis Uzoho in goal, replacing Stanley Nwabali.

The team did enough to give Nigeria all three points on offer. It is the fourth time the Super Eagles have completed a perfect group-stage run at AFCON, adding to similar feats in 1992, 2006, and at the 2021 editions.

Four Takeaways from Uganda Vs Nigeria Game

Now that the group stage affairs are done and dusted for the three-time African champions, here are the takeaways from the Nigeria vs Uganda match:

Nigeria, a Potent Attacking Force

With an element of overall control in the game, the 4-4-2 formation Chelle chose brought added dynamism to the Nigerian side. Dele-Bashiru, whom the Malian had signalled as deserving of a starting spot, proved his coach right, as he rarely put a foot wrong. He combined well with Onuachu to torment the Ugandan defence and set the tone for the opening goal.

Ikpeazu–Bassey Battle

The game within the game was the clash of the big men — Calvin Bassey and Uganda’s Uchechukwu Ikpeazu. Both players tested their physical strengths, and the turf bore the brunt, with neither party willing to give an inch.

Uzoho Makes an Appearance

Meanwhile, after about two years of losing his spot to Stanley Nwabali, Omonia Nicosia’s goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, finally made what will be a cherished appearance. He made good use of the rare opportunity, looking comfortable in goal and with his distribution. He was, however, unlucky to be beaten by a delicate chip from the Cranes.

Onyedika Shines

Before today’s match, Raphael Onyedika had scored just once for Nigeria. He tripled that tally by adding two in a single match, even though Uganda had a man sent off. He was also crisp in his passing and intelligent with his positioning.

What next for Nigeria?

Having done the job, Nigeria will face the third-placed team from Group B or F in the Round of 16 on 5 January.

At present, that could be any of the nations in those groups, ranging from the Ivory Coast and Cameroon to Mozambique and Gabon.

It will be interesting to see which players Chelle keeps in his starting XI for the last 16, following this impressive statement from the non-regulars.