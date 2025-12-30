2025 AFCON: Onyedika Shines As Nigeria Thrash Uganda 3-1 To End Group Phase Perfect

Raphael Onyedika scored twice as a much-changed Super Eagles of Nigeria thrashed 10-man Uganda 3-1 on Tuesday to end the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a perfect record.

The Club Brugge midfielder netted in the 62nd and 67th minutes of the clash in Fes after Paul Onuachu gave Nigeria the lead 28 minutes into the game.

With the win, the Super Eagles ended the group phase with nine points, having beaten Tanzania and Tunisia in their first and second matches, respectively.

Against the Cranes in Fes, Nigeria went ahead on 28 minutes through a well-constructed move that exploited space in the Ugandan defence.

A clever pass from Bruno Onyemaechi set up Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to deliver a low cross that Onuachu struck into the net despite being surrounded by three opponents.

Uganda suffered a huge blow on 56 minutes when goalkeeper Salim Magoola was red-carded for handling outside the area. Magoola had replaced 40-year-old captain Denis Onyango for the second half.

Legason Alionz came on, the third goalkeeper used by Uganda, with the match less than an hour old. He was beaten twice within eight minutes by Raphael Onyedika as Nigeria surged to a three-goal lead.

Onyedika twice found the bottom right corner with shots. Samuel Chukwueze, on loan to Fulham from AC Milan, set the midfielder up to score on both occasions.

Who Nigeria and Tanzania meet has yet to be decided.

In the other Group C game, Tanzania reached the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, 45 years after their maiden appearance, by coming from behind to draw 1-1 with fellow qualifiers Tunisia in Rabat.

Ismael Gharbi converted a penalty just before half-time for Tunisia, and Feisal Salum levelled early in the second half in the Moroccan capital.

Tanzania have been trying since 1980 to advance beyond the group stage, and have yet to win a match in four appearances. They squeezed into the round of 16 after two draws and one loss.

Tunisia finished second in Group C with four points, five less than table-toppers Nigeria. Tanzania pipped Angola on goals scored for one of four places reserved for third-placed teams.