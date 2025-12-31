NERC Spokesman Arabi Now Chair Of Gombe Electricity Regulatory Commission

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has appointed Dr. Usman Arabi, General Manager, Public Affairs Department of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as Chairman of the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GOSERC).

The approval was conveyed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Njodi, following the Governor’s assent to the bills establishing the two commissions, thereby granting them full legal backing to commence operations.

According to the governor, the move was a part of efforts to strengthen regulation, drive innovation, and deepen economic transformation in the state.

The development followed the establishment of the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GOSERC) and the Gombe State Information Technology and Digital Economy Commission (GIDTEC).

The statement added that Dr. Al-Amin Umar Barambu has also been appointed Chairman of the Gombe State Information Technology and Digital Economy Commission (GIDTEC).

READ ALSO: 2026: CBN Projects FX Reserves At $51bn, 4.49% Growth, Lower Inflation

The Governor noted that both appointees bring vast and relevant expertise required to effectively drive the mandates of the newly established commissions.

“The creation of GOSERC aligns with Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s power sector reform agenda, particularly in leveraging the opportunities provided by the Electricity Act to strengthen electricity regulation, improve service delivery, attract private sector investment, and expand access to reliable power across Gombe State.

“Similarly, the establishment of GIDTEC reflects the administration’s commitment to transforming Gombe State into a technology-driven and digitally competitive economy, with strong emphasis on ICT growth, digital innovation, skills development, e-governance, and youth employment.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya charged the newly appointed chairmen to deploy their track record of service, professionalism, and integrity in building strong, responsive, and results-oriented institutions that will accelerate development and deliver tangible benefits to the people of Gombe State.

Both appointments take effect from January 2, 2026.