Kano Govt Approves Over ₦6.9bn For Roads, Drainage, Education, Others

The Kano State Government has approved over ₦6.9 billion for infrastructure development, social welfare initiatives, and governance-related projects across the state.

The approval was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, following the 36th meeting of the Kano State Executive Council, held on Thursday at the Government House, Kano.

According to Waiya, the approvals cover critical sectors including road construction, drainage systems, water supply, education, entrepreneurship development, and legislative reforms, reflecting the administration’s determination to close infrastructure gaps while strengthening state institutions.

“The Kano State Executive Council has approved projects amounting to over N6.9 billion, targeting key areas that directly affect the lives of our people, particularly infrastructure, education, and good governance,” Waiya said.

A significant portion of the funds was allocated to road infrastructure and compensation for affected communities.

The council approved ₦859.2 million as compensation to property owners impacted by a five-kilometre road construction project in Tudun Wada Local Government Area.

“This compensation is aimed at ensuring fairness, minimising disruption, and allowing the road project to proceed smoothly,” the commissioner explained.

In addition, the council approved ₦2.6bn for the construction of the Yandodo–Mai-Allo Road, a major route expected to improve connectivity between several communities.

Another ₦1.2bn was approved for the construction of a box culvert, while ₦896m was earmarked for the reconstruction of a failed culvert in Kiru Local Government Area, an area frequently affected by flooding.

Urban drainage and water supply projects also featured prominently. The council approved ₦358.5m for stormwater drainage projects in Kano Municipal, alongside ₦85.6m for the extension of water pipelines in Gwale Local Government Area.

“These drainage and water projects are critical to reducing flood risks and improving access to clean, potable water for residents,” Waiya noted.

In the education sector, the council approved ₦285m for classroom construction across the state, as well as ₦ 431.7m to support graduation ceremonies and empowerment programmes at the Kano State Entrepreneurship Institute.

“Investment in education and entrepreneurship remains central to our human capital development strategy,” Waiya said.

The council also approved ₦157.7m for the organisation of an anti-corruption workshop, aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in public service.

Beyond financial approvals, the Executive Council authorised the transmission of four bills to the Kano State House of Assembly.

These include the Kano State Local Governments Administration Bill 2025, Kano State Economic Planning and Development Council Bill 2025, Kano State Education Bill 2025, and a bill seeking to rename the Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Dambatta.

The council further approved the implementation of the state’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy and Manual, a move intended to attract private sector investment into infrastructure and service delivery.

“The approval of the PPP framework signals the government’s readiness to collaborate with the private sector to accelerate development,” Waiya added.

The latest approvals build on earlier spending decisions by the state government. In previous briefings, the Executive Council approved ₦14.8bn for developmental projects, including the renovation of the Sabo Bakin Zuwo maternity hospital in Jakara, as well as investments in health facilities, solar energy systems, and water infrastructure.