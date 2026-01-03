Iran Condemns ‘American Military Attack’ On Venezuela

Iran on Saturday condemned what it described as an American attack on Venezuela, after Caracas accused the United States of being behind explosions that rocked the capital.

The Iranian foreign ministry, in a statement said it “strongly condemns the American military attack on Venezuela and the flagrant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country”.

Washington has yet to comment on the blasts in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a “large-scale strike” on the South American country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.”

AFP