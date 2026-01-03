Venezuela Accuses US Of Bombing Residential Areas

Venezuela accused the United States of hitting residential areas in a wave of strikes early Saturday, and announced a major deployment of military resources.

The “invading” US forces” have desecrated our soil, going so far as to strike, using missiles and rockets fired from their combat helicopters, residential areas populated by civilians,” Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said in a video statement shared on social media.

He also said the South American country would launch a “massive deployment of all land, air, naval, riverine and missile capabilities… for comprehensive defense.”

President Donald Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a “large-scale strike” on the South American country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.”

Trump added that he would give a news conference at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he is nearing the end of a two-week Christmas and New Year’s vacation.

AFP