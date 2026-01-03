Rivers Exco Approves ₦1.8trn 2026 Budget Proposal

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved a ₦1.8 trillion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year.

The approval was granted at the State Executive Council meeting held on Friday evening.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the newly sworn-in Special Adviser to Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Economic Matters and Social Development, Peter Medee, said the budget was designed to enable the state to complete and advance key projects in critical sectors.

Medee disclosed that the total size of the budget stands at one trillion, eight hundred and fifty-four billion, two hundred and forty-eight million, seven hundred and thirty-four thousand, four hundred and seventy-five naira, seventy-six kobo (₦1,854,248,734,475.76).`

He added that the budget has been christened the “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development.”

According to him, the state government remains committed to meeting its development targets for the people of Rivers State despite the challenges confronting the administration.

Also present at the joint briefing were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, and the newly sworn-in Special Adviser on Finance, Barrister Frank Fubara.