22 Communities Affected As IBEDC Announces Power Outage In Oyo

A total of 22 communities in Ibadan, Oyo State, will experience three hours per day of total blackout from Monday, Jan 5 to Friday, Jan 9, 2025.

A statement by the Ibadan DisCo, IBEDC, on Tuesday, said the outage was caused by ongoing road construction along Foodco Road and Idi Isin.

According to IBEDC, affected areas include Alalubosa GRA, Ogunkola, Museum, Akinola Maja, FRIN, Forestry College, Lead City, Lead British, House 18, Eleventh House, Commissionaire, Nursing Home, Sunrise, and Post Housing.

Customers in the AMI Complex, ODUA, Police Headquarters, Apampa, The Heavens, Blossom Heritage, Polo Clubs, and Baale Akintayo would also experience the outage.

The distribution company stated that its facilities and assets are currently being relocated from the area, which has resulted in some electricity feeders getting switched off for about three hours daily.

The statement read partly, “Kindly be informed that due to ongoing road construction along Foodco Road, Idi Isin, Ibadan, IBEDC facilities and assets in the area are being relocated.

“Some feeders will be switched off for approximately 3 hours daily from Monday, 5th January 2026, to Friday, 9th January 2026.”