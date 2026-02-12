12-Year-Old Pupil Abducted In Ibadan

A 12-year-old pupil has been abducted in the Challenge area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident was confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command, which said the girl was allegedly kidnapped while on her way to school.

In the statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, the pupil was abducted at about 7:20 a.m. as she alighted from a vehicle that conveyed her to school at a junction leading to the school premises.

“The Oyo State Police Command confirms an incident of suspected kidnapping reported in the Challenge area of Ibadan in the early hours of today, Thursday, 12th February 2026.

“Preliminary information indicates that at about 7:20 a.m., a 12-year-old female student of a private secondary school in the area was allegedly abducted by unknown armed men at a junction leading to the school premises as she was alighting from a vehicle that conveyed her to school,” Olayinka stated.

The Command disclosed that the matter was promptly reported to the Police and that detectives were immediately deployed to the scene for preliminary assessment and fact-finding.

“Eyewitnesses at the scene were identified and questioned, and their accounts are providing valuable leads to assist ongoing investigations,” the statement added.

The Police also confirmed that the victim’s parents have been contacted and are working closely with investigators as efforts intensify to secure the safe rescue of the child.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a comprehensive and intelligence-driven investigation into the incident.

According to the Command, “all possibilities and options are being explored to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to justice.”

The Police urged members of the public to remain calm and support ongoing efforts by providing any useful information, assuring that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.