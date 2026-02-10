Fire Razes 10 Shops In Ibadan, Destroys Goods Worth Millions

A fire outbreak has razed no fewer than 10 shops at Ogunpa Market in Ibadan, Oyo State, destroying goods estimated to be worth millions of naira.

The incident occurred at about 6 a.m. on Monday, at the Iya Maryam Adebara complex, Rounda area of the bustling Ogunpa Market.

Household items and other merchandise were consumed by the blaze, which affected 10 shops before firefighters brought it under control.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, said in a statement that the fire was successfully extinguished with the support of officers from the Federal Fire Service.

“Upon arrival, we met ten (10) shops out of several shops in the market engulfed by flames. Our officers swiftly got into action and prevented the fire from spreading to other shops and nearby properties,” Akinwande said.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Abduct Nine Catholic Church Worshippers In Benue

He added that no casualties were recorded during the incident.

“The Federal Fire Service also joined hands with us to extinguish the fire. The fire was caused by the fuelling of a running generator by one of the occupants,” he stated.

According to him, properties worth billions of naira were salvaged due to the timely intervention of the firefighters.

The fire service warned traders and residents to handle flammable materials carefully and urged the public to give firefighters the right of way during emergencies to protect lives and property.