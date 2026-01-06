NDLEA Arrests 1,018 Drug Suspects In Katsina, Reassures Readiness To Combat Trafficking

The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reassured the good people of the State of its commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking.

NDLEA Commander in Katsina, Samaila Danmalam, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the Command disclosed this during the end of the year press conference.

While highlighting the command’s achievements in 2025, which coincides with the decoration ceremony of 61 promoted officers of the command elevated to various ranks, the Command noted that the mission required collective efforts.

Danmalam stressed the need for more synergy to make Katsina a haven, saying that the Command believed that, through information sharing, advocacy, and community policing, drug offences can be reduced and peace can be preserved.

He recalled that, in 2025, operatives of the Command, after embarking on intelligence-led raid operations and patrols, arrested several individuals involved in various drug-related offenses, resulting in significant seizures and disruption of illicit drug networks across the state.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Customs, NDLEA Seize 30.1kg Of Cocaine In Apapa Port

He explained that, within the year under review, a total of 1, 018 suspects were arrested, comprising 992 males and 26 females.

Substances seized include 1,667.747Kg of Cannabis, 12.348kg of Codeine, alongside 793.66kg of Psychotropic, with a total of 2,473.755KG.

“Our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative, led by Brig. Gen. Muhammed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has achieved outstanding results. Highlights include: 203 sensitization programs with 75,135 target beneficiaries, 451 clients counseled, and 58 clients admitted for rehabilitation,” the statement read in part.

Speaking on the prosecutions made by the anti-narcotics agency, Danmalam stated that NDLEA secured the arraignment of 86 suspects and the conviction of 87 others.

He maintained that despite the achievements recorded last year, the NDLEA Katsina State Command faces logistical challenges.

They include operational vehicles, office infrastructure (drainages, etc.), and accommodation for officers across the state.

“We seek support from stakeholders, government, and philanthropists to overcome these hurdles,” he added.