2027: Wike Isn’t A Threat To Me Politically — Sen Ireti Kingibe

The lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory at the National Assembly, Senator Ireti Kingibe, has dismissed the speculation that her political career is under threat by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

She said Wike had “no say” whether she would return to the Senate or not in the 2027 general elections.

“Absolutely no,” she said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday when asked whether she felt politically threatened by Wike.

According to her, the former Rivers State governor can neither make her win nor lose, as the fate of candidates in elections in the FCT is determined by the voters.

“The truth of the matter is that from (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo to now, hardly anybody controls how the people of the FCT vote.

“Minister Awike cannot make me win, nor can he make me lose, just like he cannot impose anybody on the FCT.

“The FCT is not structured that way. So I’m absolutely not threatened by him,” she added.

Kingibe also explained that she left the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress because the latter was a viable alternative.

“I moved to the ADC because that’s where all of us who are intending to run, seeking re-election in 2027, from the Labour Party decided to move to, even those who are looking for area council elections.

“So to run, you have to have a platform, and the ADC is the viable alternative to the Labour Party if you’re in the opposition. That’s what it is all about.

“It’s not about Minister Wike. Let’s see what happens in the local government elections before he talks about 2027. And I do believe that come 2027, I don’t think the FCT will be his priority; he’ll have other things to do instead of worrying about who returns in the FCT or not,” the senator stated.

While assessing the minister’s performance, the lawmaker said areas such as waste management and healthcare in the FCT needed more attention.

According to her, some health facilities in the FCT cannot offer more than paracetamol.

She also said she would like him to obey the law more.

“But then also, I have issues with health: the hospitals are empty. There’s nothing. I can go with you to several hospitals in the FCT.

“You’ll see that more than Panadol, you cannot get. All these are issues that affect the well-being of the citizens,” the senator said.