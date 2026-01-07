APC Empowered Wike Against PDP, But He’ll Turn On Them — Ogidi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Ogidi, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of empowering Nyesom Wike to destroy the opposition party, but believes the FCT minister would soon turn on the ruling party.

“How can you reconcile with people? How can you reconcile with the man who wants to bring down your house? Now look at APC—APC, after all the shouting now. But they were the ones who empowered him to try and destroy the PDP,” Ogidi said on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“So he did something. He’s going to give them their own. So you see, when you have a member of your family who is running wild, you just put him aside.”

READ ALSO: ‘Leave Rivers Alone,’ Wike Tells APC National Secretary

Wike worked against the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, backing the APC for Nigeria’s exalted position.

The immediate governor of Rivers State cited the non-adherence to party laws with the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s flagbearer in that election.

He was later appointed as minister, but recently had a spat with the National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru.

Basiru asked Wike to stop dabbling in the APC affairs, as the FCT minister is not a member of the ruling party.

READ ALSO: [Rivers] Wike Not APC Member, Lacks Right To Dabble In Party Affairs — National Secretary

“For the avoidance of doubt, our records indicate that Minister Nyesom Wike is not a member of our Party (APC), so he lacks the locus to dabble into the [affairs of] our party,” he stated.

However, the minister told the APC scribe to avoid talking about Rivers State.

“Tell your national secretary to leave Rivers alone. Go and ask those who have tried it before, and don’t take our support for Mr President for granted. “You have to be careful of the statement you made,” Wike said.