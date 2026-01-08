Troops Kill Kidnap Suspects, Recover Weapons In Plateau Raid

Troops of the 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace have raided a kidnappers’ hideout in Plateau State, killing suspects and recovering weapons in a swift operation based on credible intelligence.

The raid, conducted on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, targeted a location near Lantom Village in the Kadarko District of Wase Local Government Area in a move aimed at disrupting kidnapping and armed robbery activities in the region.

In a statement, the Acting Military Information Officer of the JTF Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Joshua Atu John, confirmed that four suspects were initially arrested, while weapons including a fabricated rifle, an axe and a machete were recovered.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects have been involved in recent crimes within the district,” he said, adding that two accomplices escaped with an AK-47 rifle.

Captain John noted that the arrested suspects later cooperated with troops by revealing the location of a hidden cache of arms and ammunition on the outskirts of Kadarko.

“However, in a desperate attempt to escape, the suspects tried to snatch the weapon of one of the soldiers while leading troops to the cache,” he said. “They were decisively neutralised.”

He added that follow-up operations were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing gang members and recover the missing rifle.

Commenting on the operation, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander JTF Operation Enduring Peace, Major General EF Oyinlola, commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience.

“I commend our troops for their gallantry and commitment to sustaining peace within the Joint Operations Area,” the GOC said. “We remain resolute in discharging our lawful mandate to safeguard lives and property.”

Major General Oyinlola urged residents to continue supporting security efforts, stressing that intelligence from locals remains crucial.

“The cooperation of law-abiding citizens remains indispensable to the success of ongoing operations,” he added.