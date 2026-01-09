Recalled Ndiaye Takes Senegal Past 10-Man Mali Into AFCON Semis

Recalled Iliman Ndiaye scored in the first half to give Senegal a 1-0 victory over 10-man Mali in Tangiers on Friday in the first Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Mali’s hopes were dealt a severe blow in first-half added time when captain Yves Bissouma was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

The only goal followed a blunder by Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, who then made a string of superb saves to prevent Senegal from increasing their lead.

Seeking a third final appearance in four editions, 2022 champions Senegal will face title-holders Ivory Coast or record seven-time winners Egypt, who meet on Saturday, in the semi-finals.

“I am happy to have won the player of the match award, but the most important thing is that we have progressed to the semi-finals. We played well and are constantly improving,” said Ndiaye.

The 25-year-old Everton striker started in all three group matches, but was an unused substitute in the last-16 victory over Sudan six days ago.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw said, “It was not an easy match against a talented Mali team. Had we been more clinical in front of the goal, we could have scored more goals.”

“It was a difficult match for us because we had to play (half) of it with 10 men.

“I am proud of the players for what they did, not only tonight but throughout the AFCON,” said Mali coach Tom Saintfiet.

Bissouma was yellow-carded midway through the opening half for fouling Senegal striker and twice African player of the year Sadio Mane.

Mali striker Lassine Sinayoko then broke clear only to be foiled by a superb sliding tackle from fellow French Ligue 1 player Krepin Diatta.

Bissouma Sent Off

The deadlock was broken after 27 minutes on a cold, cloudy evening in the Mediterranean city thanks to Ndiaye.

He was involved three times in a move which ended with goalkeeper Djigui Diarra allowing a Krepin Diarra cross to slip under his body, and Ndiaye struck the loose ball into the net.

While the goal was a gift, it gave Senegal a deserved lead as they had dominated possession in only the second AFCON clash between the countries.

The first was drawn at the group stage in 2004.

Then, for the second successive knockout match, Mali were reduced to 10 men before half-time with Bissouma shown a second yellow card, followed by a red.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder fouled Idrissa Gueye, and Malian pleas for the incident to be reviewed by VAR were rejected.

Mali displayed tremendous spirit when reduced to 10 men against Tunisia in the round of 16, and it was evident again against the Senegalese as the second half progressed.

They came close to levelling on 55 minutes when defender Abdoulaye Diaby advanced for a free-kick. His close-range shot brought a reflex save from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Diarra atoned for his first-half blunder by making several superb saves to keep alive Malian dreams of winning a maiden AFCON title.

With 15 minutes of regular time remaining, Ndiaye was substituted. In his place came 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye, whose goal sealed victory over Sudan.

Diarra rescued Mali again as time ticked away, blocking a shot from substitute Pathe Ciss, who had broken clear.

The Malian goalkeeper made another outstanding save during seven minutes of added time by pushing a Lamine Camara volley to safety.

