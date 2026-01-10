25 Abducted Children Rescued In Plateau

The Plateau State Government has confirmed the rescue of 25 children abducted in the Wase Local Government Area by armed men who posed as vigilantes.

The children were reportedly kidnapped on December 21, 2025, along the Zak–Sabon Layi Road at about 7 p.m. while travelling to attend a Maulud celebration.

Three other children reportedly escaped during the incident.

Briefing journalists in Jos on Thursday, the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau, described the rescue as a breakthrough by security agencies in the state.

“This afternoon, I am here to inform the public that security agencies were able to rescue our kidnapped children, about 25 of them.

“They were abducted on December 21 in Wase Local Government Area while travelling for a Maulud celebration. The kidnappers disguised themselves as vigilantes on the road,” Jatau said.

He said the children were taken to an undisclosed location and held for several weeks, prompting sustained search-and-rescue operations by the government and security agencies.

Jatau disclosed that the victims were tracked and rescued on Wednesday evening, adding that they were found in stable condition.

“Yesterday evening, the security agencies informed us that all 25 children have been rescued hale and hearty. Out of the 25 children, six are female, and 19 are male.

“They have undergone medical examinations and, apart from minor wounds and sores on their feet, they are fine,” he stated.

According to him, the state government has ordered trauma assessments for the children and will provide financial assistance to support their reintegration.

“We have directed the local government to conduct trauma assessments on them. The state government will also support them with a token to ensure they are properly cared for,” he added.

Jatau commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies for their role in the operation, noting their contributions to improving security across the state.

The rescued children have been reportedly handed over to officials of Wase Local Government Area for reunification with their families.

Authorities said security operations would continue to dismantle criminal networks in Wase and other vulnerable parts of the state.