Dangote Refinery Denies Petrol Supply Disruption Claims

Dangote Petroleum Refinery described media reports suggesting that the surge in petrol imports in November 2025 was linked to a breakdown in supply arrangements between Dangote Refinery and petroleum marketers.

A statement signed by Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, described the report as “inaccurate and misleading.”

Speaking on the issue, the Refinery quoted the IPMAN National President, Abubakar Shettima, as saying: “Our members fully support Dangote Refinery. Since supply began, marketers have consistently lifted products without any complaints. We oppose continued importation because Dangote Refinery has the capacity to meet the country’s entire PMS demand.”

“Shettima further noted that members are satisfied with the reliability of supply and welcomed the refinery’s commitment to direct delivery to filling stations—a move he described as critical to stabilising distribution and benefiting consumers.

“He stressed that improved access to locally refined products has eased supply pressures and boosted confidence among independent marketers, reaffirming IPMAN’s commitment to domestic refining as a sustainable solution for Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector,” according to the statement.

The statement noted the Refinery as clarifying that no supply agreement with marketers had collapsed, adding that its engagement with the downstream market was deliberately structured to meet rising demand and enhance access, competition, and efficiency.

The refinery disclosed that supply under the marketers’ arrangement began in October 2025 with an agreed offtake volume of 600 million litres of PMS, adding that supply was later increased to 900 million litres in November and further expanded to 1.5 billion litres in December.

“In line with market growth and absorption capacity, volumes were scaled up accordingly. Subsequently, and in line with downstream market liberalisation, we opened PMS supply to all qualified marketers, bulk consumers, and filling station operators. ”

“Since December 16, 2025, Dangote Refinery has consistently loaded between 31 million and 48 million litres of PMS daily from its gantry, subject to market demand.”

These figures, the refinery noted, are verifiable against depot and loading records maintained under routine regulatory oversight.

“To broaden participation and improve distribution efficiency, the refinery introduced several measures, including reducing minimum purchase volumes from two million litres to 250,000 litres and offering a 10-day credit facility backed by bank guarantees.

“These initiatives aim to enhance liquidity, support small and medium-sized operators, and reduce reliance on imported fuel,” the statement noted.

The Refinery added that this expanded access framework has driven higher utilisation of locally refined PMS and contributed to more competitive retail pricing, with domestic products priced significantly lower than imported alternatives.

It also dismissed claims that marketers withdrew due to pricing concerns, affirming that its ex-gantry prices remain competitive, market-responsive, and aligned with import parity indicators while meeting all regulatory and quality standards.

Addressing the surge in petrol imports recorded in November, Dangote Refinery explained that the increase coincided with import licensing decisions approved by the former leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which sanctioned volumes beyond prevailing domestic demand.

The refinery stressed that this development was unrelated to its operational capacity or supply commitments.

Dangote Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to reliable supply, transparency, and the orderly development of a competitive downstream petroleum market.

It pledged continued collaboration with regulators and industry stakeholders to support Nigeria’s domestic refining, conserve foreign exchange, moderate prices, and strengthen long-term energy security.