Rivers Assembly Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plots to Undermine Impeachment Process

The Rivers State House of Assembly has raised alarm over what it described as clandestine attempts by unnamed individuals to use certain Rivers State High Courts outside the Port Harcourt Judicial Division to undermine the ongoing impeachment process against the Governor and Deputy Governor of the state.

In a statement dated January 11, 2026, and signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi George, the Assembly said it received credible information that some persons were seeking ex parte court orders to illegally restrain the House from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

The lawmakers warned that such actions, if carried out, would amount to a subversion of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Assembly cited Sections 272 (3) and 188(10) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which limit the jurisdiction of courts in matters relating to the tenure of elected officials and expressly bar courts from entertaining proceedings connected to impeachment processes.

“These persons are also fully aware of judicial pronouncements on this matter, especially recently at the court of appeal on a matter involving similar ex parte order by a Rivers state high court contrary to section 272(3) of the constitution. A word is enough for the wise,” the statement further read.

“Therefore, with the leave of the speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, I call on those concerned to exercise restraint and refrain from acts inimical to the Constitution and the rule of law.”

It also referenced recent judicial pronouncements by the Court of Appeal that nullified similar ex parte orders issued in the past.

According to the statement, all office holders affected by the impeachment process have already been duly served with notices of allegations of gross misconduct and are expected to respond accordingly, rather than resort to what the House described as “subterranean moves” aimed at frustrating due process.

The House of Assembly, with the approval of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule called on all concerned to exercise restraint and respect the rule of law. It reaffirmed its commitment to the Constitution and democratic governance, insisting it would not be distracted by attempts to malign the Assembly or intimidate its members.

The statement was signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Hon. Dr Enemi Alabo George.