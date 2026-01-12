Traditional Healer Arrested For Alleged Fraud After Promising Mali AFCON Trophy Win

A self-proclaimed marabout, or traditional folk healer, who allegedly collected €33,500 by promising victory for Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations, was arrested for fraud after the team lost.

Mali’s national team was eliminated last Friday in the quarter finals by Senegal 1-0.

The man, identified only as Mr Sinayogo, allegedly collected more than 22 million CFA francs in donations, according to an associate.

Following Mali’s defeat, an angry mob showed up at his home before police intervened and removed him.

Sinayogo was arrested in the Malian capital Bamako on Saturday for alleged “fraud” and was being held at the cybercrime division, according to two videographers who visited him.

“Charlatanism is punishable by law in Mali,” an official from the division told AFP.

However, arresting the man while the national team was still competing would have been difficult “in the heat of the Africa Cup of Nations,” he added.

The man, formerly known as a political activist, “proclaimed himself a marabout overnight and made a fortune,” a social media content creator close to him said.

Senegal Triumph

Recalled Iliman Ndiaye scored in the first half to give Senegal a 1-0 victory over 10-man Mali in Tangiers on Friday in the first Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Mali hopes were dealt a severe blow in first-half added time when captain Yves Bissouma was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

The only goal followed a blunder by Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, who then made a string of superb saves to prevent Senegal increasing their lead.

Seeking a third final appearance in four editions, 2022 champions Senegal will face title-holders Ivory Coast or record seven-time winners Egypt, who meet on Saturday, in the semi-finals.

“I am happy to have won the player of the match award, but the most important thing is we have progressed to the semi-finals. We played well and are constantly improving,” said Ndiaye.

The 25-year-old Everton striker started in all three group matches, but was an unused substitute in the last-16 victory over Sudan six days ago.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw said: “It was not an easy match against a talented Mali team. Had we been more clinical in front of goal we could have scored more goals.”

“It was a difficult match for us because we had to play (half) of it with 10 men,” said Mali coach Tom Saintfiet. “I am proud of the players for what they did, not only tonight but throughout the AFCON.”

Bissouma was yellow-carded midway through the opening half for fouling Senegal striker and twice African player of the year Sadio Mane.

Mali striker Lassine Sinayoko then broke clear only to be foiled by superb sliding tackle from fellow French Ligue 1 player Krepin Diatta.

AFP