Kano Hospital Admits Negligence In Death Of Mother Of Five

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board has admitted that the death of Aishatu Umar, a mother of five, resulted from medical negligence at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, Kano, following a surgical procedure.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Suleiman, said a preliminary investigation confirmed that surgical scissors were mistakenly left inside the patient’s body during surgery.

“The preliminary findings of the investigation ordered by the Executive Secretary, Dr Mansur Mudi Nagoda, revealed clear medical negligence, as surgical scissors were left inside the patient after the procedure,” Suleiman said.

Following the findings, the Board announced the immediate suspension of three hospital personnel directly involved in the surgery, pending the outcome of further investigations.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Probes Alleged Negligence In Death Of Chimamanda’s Son

“As an immediate step, the Board has suspended three personnel directly involved in the case from carrying out any clinical responsibilities,” the statement added.

The Board further disclosed that the matter has been referred to the Kano State Medical Ethics Committee for a comprehensive investigation and possible disciplinary action in line with professional standards and existing laws.

“The case has been referred to the Kano State Medical Ethics Committee for thorough investigation and appropriate disciplinary measures,” Suleiman stated.

While expressing sympathy to the bereaved family, the Board extended its condolences and assured the public that negligence would not be tolerated in the state’s healthcare facilities.

“The Board extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late Aishatu Umar and sympathises with them over this painful loss. We reassure the public that negligence will not be condoned in any form,” the statement read.

Aishatu Umar reportedly died after doctors allegedly left surgical scissors in her abdomen during an operation at the government-owned urology centre. Her husband, Abubakar Muhammad, said she began experiencing severe complications shortly after the surgery.

“My wife kept complaining of severe pain and discomfort after the operation,” Muhammad said. “We returned to the hospital several times, but her condition kept worsening until she eventually died.”

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among residents of Kano State, with many raising concerns over poor oversight and accountability in public healthcare facilities. Nigerians on social media have also called for justice for the deceased and urgent reforms to prevent similar occurrences.

Civil society organisations and concerned citizens have urged the state government to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable, stressing that patient safety must remain a top priority in public hospitals.