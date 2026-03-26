Kano Gov Yusuf Sacks Investment Commissioner Sagagi

Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has dismissed the Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Shehu Wada Sagagi, with immediate effect.

The announcement was made on Thursday in an official statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to the statement, Sagagi has been directed to “hand over the affairs of the ministry to the Director of Commerce with immediate effect,” signalling a swift transition in the state’s economic leadership.

Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude for Sagagi’s service, noting that “he contributed significantly to the development of the state, particularly in the areas of politics, religion, and the growth of small and medium enterprises.”

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The governor added, “We appreciate his dedication and commitment during his tenure and wish him success in his future endeavours.”

The statement further emphasised that the decision forms part of a broader restructuring effort by the administration.

“This action is part of an ongoing strategic realignment of government structures aimed at ensuring systematic growth and sustainable development,” it read.

Governor Yusuf also reassured residents of Kano State of his administration’s commitment to “efficient service delivery and good governance.”

No replacement has been announced for the position.