Two More Lawmakers Withdraw Support For Impeachment Against Fubara

The impeachment move against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, has suffered another setback as two more members of the State House of Assembly have withdrawn their support for the process.

They called for a peaceful resolution of the political crisis in the state.

Barile Nwakoh, who represents Khana Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II, made their positions known barely 48 hours after two other lawmakers announced a similar decision.

Although the legislators maintained that the Governor and his deputy may have breached constitutional provisions, they said their change of stance followed interventions by respected leaders and stakeholders who appealed for restraint in the interest of peace and stability in the State.

With the latest development, four of the 26 lawmakers who initially endorsed the notice of alleged gross misconduct have now distanced themselves from the impeachment move, signalling growing calls within the Assembly for dialogue rather than confrontation.

The Rivers State House of Assembly is expected to reconvene plenary on January 15, 2026, as attention shifts to how the leadership of the House will navigate the deepening divisions.

Earlier, the Minority Leader of the House, Sylvanus Nwankwo, representing Omuma Constituency, and Peter Abbey of Degema Constituency had announced their withdrawal from the impeachment process during a press briefing in Port Harcourt.

The lawmakers urged their colleagues to explore alternative mechanisms to resolve the political impasse, warning that prolonged tension could further destabilise governance in the state.