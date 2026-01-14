UK Govt Retreats On Mandatory Digital ID To Work

The UK no longer plans to make a new digital ID card mandatory to work in Britain, finance minister Rachel Reeves confirmed Wednesday, in the latest U-turn by her embattled government.

The climbdown follows an intense backlash to contentious plans to introduce a free digital ID for both nationals and those residing in the country in a bid to curb illegal migration.

After officials briefed British media late Tuesday that the new ID would no longer be mandatory for employment, Reeves insisted the right to work would still become contingent on providing a form of digital verification.

“We are saying that you will need mandatory digital ID to be able to work in the UK,” she told the BBC.

“Now the difference is whether that has to be one piece of ID — a digital ID card — or whether it could be an e-visa or an e-passport,” Reeves added.

“We’re pretty relaxed about what form that takes.”

The mandatory digital ID policy, unveiled by Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer in September, had sparked fierce opposition from rival political parties and public concern.

Some criticism, including from far-right figures, promoted unproven claims that it will be used to boost government control over people’s lives.

They included fearmongering that digital ID will be used to store data on vaccinations and carbon footprint and limit access to flying and food, which the government has vehemently denied.

Starmer said in September that the ID card would be introduced by 2029 and while it would not be mandatory, it would be required to prove the right to work.

Opposition politicians seized on the latest government reversal, which follows around a dozen other U-turns on various policies since centre-left Labour won power in July 2024.

“This is a victory for individual liberty against a ghastly, authoritarian government,” Nigel Farage, leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, said.

He vowed to scrap the ID “altogether” if it wins power.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said “good riddance” to “a terrible policy”.

A government spokesman said it is “committed to mandatory digital right to work checks”.

“Currently right to work checks include a hodge podge of paper-based systems with no record of checks ever taking place,” he added, calling them “open to fraud and abuse”.

The spokesman also noted the digital ID scheme will be set out “following a full public consultation which will launch shortly”.

