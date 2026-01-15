Alleged Defamation: Court Sets Date To Hear Gov Sule’s Suit Against Benue Varsity VC

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed January 19 for the hearing of an alleged defamation suit filed by the Nasarawa State

Governor, Abdullahi Sule, against the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mkar, Gboko, Benue State, Professor Zachary Gundu.

Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter following a request by counsel to the governor for additional time to respond to three pending applications filed by the defendant.

Governor Sule is seeking ₦100.5 billion in damages, alleging that Professor Gundu made defamatory statements accusing him of providing a haven to Fulani herdsmen who allegedly carried out attacks on communities in Benue State.

The alleged statements were said to have been made on July 10, 2025.

During proceedings, counsel to the defendant, Sebastine Hon, SAN, opposed the request for adjournment, arguing that the claimant had sufficient time to respond, noting that the applications had been filed since November last year.

Hon further informed the court of his intention to withdraw two of the applications already before it, stating that the move was aimed at clearing procedural obstacles to allow the substantive matter to proceed.

After hearing arguments from both parties, Justice Muazu adjourned the case to January 19 for the hearing of the substantive suit.