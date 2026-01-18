‘We’re The Best Team,’ Akor Adams Praises Super Eagles’ Unity After AFCON Bronze Finish

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has praised the spirit and unity within the Nigerian team after their impressive run at the AFCON tournament in Morocco, which ended with a bronze medal finish.

Nigeria went through the competition recording five wins and eventually losing in the semi-finals to the hosts on penalties, a performance Adams believes underlines the quality of the squad.

“We’re the best. We’re the best team. We came for the gold, and we did not take it, but we are proud of what we have been able to achieve. We are a very strong group.”

”Everybody is going home with a better friendship with the next person, as a better person,” Adams said in a post-match interview on Saturday after beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties.

The striker reserved special praise for head coach Eric Chelle, crediting him with building a united and disciplined group within a short period.

“We are all grateful to Eric Chelle for what he has done for us as a group in the last three weeks. We are better people because of him,”

”He has given me the opportunity to represent my beloved Nigeria.”

The tournament also came with personal challenges for the forward, as his mother was unwell during the competition.

Adams described the period as emotionally demanding but expressed gratitude for the support his family received.

“Like every other tournament, things will happen in between, and family issues are not separate from that,

“I’m grateful it was not anything too big or out of control. I’m also grateful to the CAF medical team because they took care of her. She’s much better now, and I’m glad we got to experience this together.”

Despite the pride in the team’s achievement, Adams admitted the bronze medal still came with mixed emotions.

“I’m not very happy, but the most important thing is we came out with a win,” he said, adding that celebrations would be modest.

“Some people came and went home with nothing. We’ll just go back to the hotel first, try to eat, and then we’ll see what happens.”

For the Sevilla forward, the experience remains overwhelmingly positive, marking his first major international tournament with the Super Eagles.

“Everything for me is positive. It’s my first. There’s nothing to compare it to, so it’s positive,” he said.

He also addressed incidents involving fan behaviour during the tournament, stressing the need for respect and sportsmanship across African football.

“I think you do not kick somebody when he’s down,” Adams stated. “He was passionate for his country, but when Congo lost, all that happened was not acceptable. It’s not acceptable in Africa.”