Army Chief Urges Troops To Uphold Discipline, Commitment 

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Wahid Shaibu, has charged troops of the 3 Division, Nigerian Army, to sustain discipline, professionalism, and commitment as they work to restore and maintain peace across Plateau State.

Shaibu delivered the charge during an operational visit to the Division’s headquarters in Jos, where he held a strategic meeting with senior officers, commissioned renovated accommodation and office facilities, and addressed soldiers at the parade ground.

Describing the military’s role in Plateau as “critical,” the Army Chief noted that the state’s unique security challenges required a disciplined and coordinated approach.

READ ALSO: Army Dismisses Reports Of Mutiny Threat, Commits To Troops Welfare

“Your job here is very critical to ensure that we have peace and stability on the Plateau,” he said. “You must remain disciplined and committed to the cause.”

He assured personnel that measures were being taken to address operational needs and welfare concerns.

“I’ve been duly briefed by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, and most of the challenges we’ve heard will be addressed. Your welfare is a top priority, and we will continue to provide the enabling environment for you to perform your duties properly,” Shaibu stated.

Highlighting the military as a structured institution built on hierarchy and mentorship, he urged young soldiers to learn from their superiors and respect the chain of command.

“The army is a structured organization, and it’s a voluntary job you’ve joined to serve your fatherland,” he said. “As young men who have joined this noble cause, you must listen to those before you. Your superiors will guide you to ensure you have a fulfilling career.”

Shaibu also emphasized the importance of discipline and physical fitness in military service, noting that troops must remain mentally alert and physically prepared.

“Discipline is the bedrock of this profession,” he stressed. “Once you’re unclear about anything, seek clarification. Senior NCOs must provide that middle-level leadership for the young soldiers.”

Commending troops deployed in Operation Ensuring Peace, the Army Chief insisted that the nation recognizes their sacrifices.

“The problem here on the Plateau is unique, and Operation Ensuring Peace is here to address it,” he said. “Your nation appreciates you… be proud of what you’re doing, stand tall, and carry out your duties properly.”