Canada Will Not Pay For Trump ‘Peace Board’ Seat — Government Source

“Canada will not pay for a seat on the board, nor has that been requested of Canada at this time,” the government source said.

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, but its charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

Member countries — represented on the board by their head of state or government — would be allowed to join for three years or longer if they paid more than $1.0 billion in cash within the first year, the charter says.

“The proposed Charter is still a document under discussion and many terms and conditions are still being worked out,” the government source further said.

The source added that Carney had initially indicated he would join the board “because it is important to have a seat at the table to shape this process from within.”