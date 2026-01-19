Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Musician Destiny Boy’s Death

The Ogun State Police Command says it has commenced investigations into the death of Adesina Afeez, a 22-year-old singer popularly known as Destiny Boy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital, by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi.

The police spokesperson said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for a detailed investigation.

He also confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody while investigations continue.

READ ALSO: Police Debunk Mass Kidnap Of Over 100 Worshippers In Kaduna

“The Ogun State Police Command has since commenced investigations into the death of Adesina Afeez, aged 22 years, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for detailed investigation. One suspect is currently in custody while investigations are ongoing,” the police said.

The death of Destiny Boy became public on Sunday, with the circumstances surrounding it still unclear.

Destiny Boy was a fast-rising Nigerian Fuji-pop singer and composer known for his distinctive blend of hip-hop and traditional Fuji music.

A native of Agege, Lagos State, he gained attention among music lovers across the country for his energetic performances and creative covers of popular songs, establishing himself as one of Nigeria’s most promising young talents in the music industry.